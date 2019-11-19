Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
The Outer Worlds
The Outer Worlds received an all important new feature in today’s patch: a big text mode. Finally, no more squinting at my TV from six feet away. The update also buffed the foliage on Xbox One which at long last has “parity with the foliage on PlayStation 4.”

Ethan Gach
