The Outer Worlds received an all important new feature in today’s patch: a big text mode. Finally, no more squinting at my TV from six feet away. The update also buffed the foliage on Xbox One which at long last has “parity with the foliage on PlayStation 4.”
About the author
Ethan Gach
Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com