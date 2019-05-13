The official Twitter for Square Enix’s Studio Istolia is M.I.A., and the studio’s official site is gone. In March, former Tales producer Hideo Baba, who had been working on a new game for Studio Istolia, left the company. The status of the game, known as Project Prelude Rune, is still unclear.
