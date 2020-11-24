Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Kotaku EastJapan

The Official Metal Gear Solid Boots Are Kind Of So-So, I Guess

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:metal gear solid
metal gear solidsuper groupiesfashionkonami
Illustration for article titled The Official iMetal Gear Solid/i Boots Are Kind Of So-So, I Guess
Image: Super Groupies
Japanese fashion brand Super Groupies is collaborating with Konami for a series of Metal Gear Solid themed items. Let’s have a look!

Above and below, you can see the Foxhound labeled boots, with the gray color inspired by Solid Snake’s Sneaking Suit. The made-to-order boots are 19,800 yen ($190) and are reminiscent of Super Groupies’ far fancier Roxas Kingdom Hearts II boots.

Illustration for article titled The Official iMetal Gear Solid/i Boots Are Kind Of So-So, I Guess
Image: Super Groupies
They are...subtle. Maybe too subtle? A few more easter eggs in the design might’ve made them cooler. The other Metal Gear Solid gear from Super Groupies is way better. Like?

This backpack, for instance.

Illustration for article titled The Official iMetal Gear Solid/i Boots Are Kind Of So-So, I Guess
Image: Super Groupies
Illustration for article titled The Official iMetal Gear Solid/i Boots Are Kind Of So-So, I Guess
Image: Super Groupies

Or this watch. It’s inspired by the Codec screen.

Illustration for article titled The Official iMetal Gear Solid/i Boots Are Kind Of So-So, I Guess
Image: Super Groupies
And just look at the cool box it comes in.

Illustration for article titled The Official iMetal Gear Solid/i Boots Are Kind Of So-So, I Guess
Image: Super Groupies
Pre-orders for the Metal Gear Solid items start this week, with the goods shipping next spring. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

