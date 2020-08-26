Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

The Official Kingdom Hearts III Boots Are What You'd Expect

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:kingdom hearts
kingdom heartskotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled The Official iKingdom Hearts III/i Boots Are What Youd Expect
Image: Super Groupies
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
If you were to imagine what official Kingdom Hearts III boots would look like, you might imagine buckles, straps, and chains. Plaid, too, maybe!

That’s pretty much sums up these boots. Japanese clothing company Super Groupies, whose slogan is “Anime into Fashion!”, created this officially licensed footwear, inspired by Sora, Riku, Kairi, Roxas, and Axel.

Illustration for article titled The Official iKingdom Hearts III/i Boots Are What Youd Expect
Image: Super Groupies
Illustration for article titled The Official iKingdom Hearts III/i Boots Are What Youd Expect
Image: Super Groupies
Illustration for article titled The Official iKingdom Hearts III/i Boots Are What Youd Expect
Image: Super Groupies
Illustration for article titled The Official iKingdom Hearts III/i Boots Are What Youd Expect
Image: Super Groupies
Illustration for article titled The Official iKingdom Hearts III/i Boots Are What Youd Expect
Image: Super Groupies
Illustration for article titled The Official iKingdom Hearts III/i Boots Are What Youd Expect
Image: Super Groupies
Illustration for article titled The Official iKingdom Hearts III/i Boots Are What Youd Expect
Image: Super Groupies
Illustration for article titled The Official iKingdom Hearts III/i Boots Are What Youd Expect
Image: Super Groupies
Illustration for article titled The Official iKingdom Hearts III/i Boots Are What Youd Expect
Image: Super Groupies
Illustration for article titled The Official iKingdom Hearts III/i Boots Are What Youd Expect
Image: Super Groupies

There are no real surprises, I think, and the Riku and Kairi ones are rather subtle in a tasteful way.

Each pair of made-to-order boots is priced at 16,800 yen, save for the Axel model, which is 18,800 yen. For more, check out Super Groupies’ official site.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

