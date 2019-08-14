The next Need For Speed is Need For Speed Heat. A stylish announcement trailer showed off expected element like police chases and car customizations. It also showed off a Florida setting and some neon aesthetics. Good news for folks who need both speed and feel nostalgic for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.



The fresh and fast racing game will release on November 5 on Origin Access Premier/Play First Trial and November 8 around the rest of the world. Players will race through Palm City and compete is a street race series called the Speedhunters Showdown in an attempt to earn money and build a reputation and, and these are my words, One Fast Hombre

The last Need for Speed was 2017's Need for Speed Payback, which drew criticism for it’s microtransactions. In a press release, Riley Cooper, Creative Director at Ghost Games stated that “...fans have been clear that they want more cars, more customization, and more challenges, and we’re tuning up on every aspect.” Hopefully that will mean earning cool part through races more than other means. Also, I hope it means I can put sick spoilers of all my cars.

