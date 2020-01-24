Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:manga
592
Save
Illustration: (C)大場つぐみ・小畑健／集英社

The next issue of Jump Square will have an 87-page one-shot Death Note manga. Previously, Kotaku published artwork from the upcoming manga. Pictured is the main illustration (via Cinema Today).

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts