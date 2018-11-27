Screenshot: Kotaku (Fallout 76)

Fallout 76 is getting another big patch on December 4 that will begin trying to fix some of the game’s bigger problems, Bethesda said today on Reddit. In addition, the company said it plans to be more communicative in the future about what the Fallout 76 team is working on and when new updates for the game will come out.



“We didn’t want you to think the silence meant nothing was happening,” Bethesda wrote. “We’re sorry and understand this was not the right approach, and we’ll work to make a better bridge between you and the dev team at BGS.”

Among the priorities for the December 4 patch:

Increasing stash sizes. The stash size, which players have been calling on the company to increase going back to the start of its beta in October, will go up from 400 to 600 pounds. Bethesda said that number is still on the conservative side, and that it is still looking at ways of raising it even higher in the future, if it can do so without making the game more unstable. In lieu of anything more drastic, an extra 200 pounds will still be a relief to everyone who’s spent the last couple weeks staring at their inventory deciding which of their beloved guns to scrap.



Improving loot drops for tough bosses.



Free at last:



No more excessive backtracking:



Bethesda also gave a brief overview of changes planned for another update on December 11, including the addition of push-to-talk on PC, the ability to respec characters after level 50, and the ability to load onto a server where a player’s camp isn’t already occupied by someone else. Currently, when this happens, the new player who arrives has their camp broken apart and stored back in the building menu

It’s anybody’s guess at this point whether the fixes in these upcoming patches will make the game crash less, or whether changes to things like stash size will actually create more problems. At least Bethesda has started to try and be more open about what’s coming down the road, rather than simply springing updates on players whenever they’re finally ready.