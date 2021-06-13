The New Guardians Of The Galaxy Game: 8 Details You Might Have Missed

Image : Square Enix / Marvel

Square Enix today announced the next game from Eidos Montreal, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. And the publisher spent a long time (maybe too long...) during its E3 event showing off footage that featured raw gameplay, cinematic cutscenes, dialogue, and much more.

It was so much stuff that you might have missed out on some of it. Or perhaps you were too busy living a healthier lifestyle and missed the whole presentation. Either way, we are here to help! Here are all the cool, fun, and arguably important details about Square Enix’s next Marvel adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy.