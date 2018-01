[Image via saltydkdan]

Even though it’s only one episode in, this season’s breakout anime looks like it could be Pop Team Epic.



Originally a web manga, Pop Team Epic follows the surreal adventures of two mouthy schoolgirls. Since the original manga was filled with absurdist humor, pop culture references, and memes, you can bet the anime version is, too.

And so far, people are enjoying what they’re seeing. (Warning: spoilers below!)