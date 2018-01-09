When it gets cold outside, there’s only one thing to do: stay indoors and watch anime. So, let’s do exactly that! Here the winter 2018 anime shows to watch during these frigid months.
Below are the shows that are currently airing, along with where they’re being simulcast to the outside world. Have a look and let us know which ones you are watching and which ones you are skipping.
B: The Beginning
Studio: Production I.G
Genre: Action, Drama, Horror, Psychological
Premiere Date: March 2
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: “New humans” were created to make world peace, but are now being kidnapped for entirely different reasons.
Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls
Studio: Seven Arcs Pictures
Genre: Action, Historical, Romance
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)
What It’s About in One Sentence: A Romeo and Juliet style love story is set against among ninja clan rivalries.
Beatless
Studio: Studio Deen
Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi, Romance
Premiere Date: January 12
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
What It’s About in One Sentence: It’s the age old tale of boy meets artificial intelligence being.
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card-hen
Studio: Madhouse
Genre: Fantasy, Magical Girl, Romance, School, Shoujo
Premiere Date: January 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)
What It’s About in One Sentence: Junior high schooler Sakura must find out why her magical cards have mysteriously gone blank.
Citrus
Studio: Passione
Genre: Drama, Romance, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl’s life changes thanks to a step-sister she can’t decide if she likes or hates.
Dagashi Kashi 2
Studio: Tezuka Productions
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 11
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a young man who dreams of becoming a manga artist, but instead, is goaded into taking over the family sweets shop.
Damepri: Anime Caravan
Studio: Studio Flad
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: During a peace treaty ceremony, a princess must deal with a handful of stubborn princes.
Darling in the Franxx
Studio: Trigger
Genre: Action, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: January 13
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)
What It’s About in One Sentence: Kids pilot giant mecha called Franxx.
Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody
Studio: Silver Link. | Connect
Genre: Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 11
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)
What It’s About in One Sentence: A 29 year-old programmer finds himself in an RPG, where he’s a 15 year-old hero.
Devilman Crybaby
Studio: Science Saru
Genre: Action, Drama, Horror
Premiere Date: January 5
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man combines himself with a demon, gaining devilish powers but keeping the heart of a human.
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Season 2)
Studio: Egg Firm x J.C. Staff
Genre: Gag, Parody, School, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: January 16
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuing adventures of a high school boy who has special powers like psychokinesis, but who just wants to have a normal school experience.
Fate/Extra Last Encore
Studio: Shaft
Genre: Action, Drama
Premiere Date: January 27
Where to Watch: Netflix (Japan)
What It’s About in One Sentence: A man wakes up in a virtual world, where he he has no choice but to fight and get the ultimate prize: the granting of a single wish.
School Baby Sitters
Studio: Brain’s Base
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A school boy works at the the on-campus daycare.
Gintama Soul Silver Arc
Studio: Sunrise/Bandai Namco Pictures
Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Shounen
Premiere Date: January 7
Where to Watch: Currently not available.
What It’s About in One Sentence: Hinjinx and action galore in the final arc of the Gintama anime.
gdMen
Studio: Strawberry Meets Pictures | Fan Company
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Who gaming friends find themselves pulled into a game, where they must save a princess.
Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens
Studio: Satelight
Genre: Action, Drama, Crime
Premiere Date: January 12
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)
What It’s About in One Sentence: In the Fukuoka underworld, there is a killer of professional killers.
Hakyu Hoshin Engi
Studio: C-Station
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 12
Where to Watch: Currently not available.
What It’s About in One Sentence: A kingdom is in shambles and it’s up to a wizard and his colorful friends to save the day.
Hakumei and Mikochi
Studio: Lerche
Genre: Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 12
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows tiny 9-cm tall girls who live in the forest.
Idolish 7
Studio: Troyca
Genre: Idols, Music
Premiere Date: January 1
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman works to bring out the best of boy band members in their quest for idol stardom.
Junji Ito Collection
Studio: Studio Deen
Genre: Horror, Psychological
Premiere Date: January 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The creepy horror of Junji Ito comes to live in this new anime series.
Kaiju Girls (Season 2)
Studio: Studio Puyukai
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: These anime girls are able to summons the souls of famous kaiju.
Katana Maidens ~ Toji No Miko
Studio: Studio Gokumi
Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy, School
Premiere Date: January 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)
What It’s About in One Sentence: High school girls are allowed to carry katana for purposes of protecting Japan from evil.
Killing Bites
Studio: Lidenfilms
Genre: Action, Ecchi, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: January 12
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
What It’s About in One Sentence: Human-animal hybrids have been genetically engineered for the gambling pleasure of the rich and the powerful.
Koi wa Ameagari no You ni
Studio: Wit Studio
Genre: Romance, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 11
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
What It’s About in One Sentence: A high-school student falls in love with her part-time job’s boss, a kind 45-year-old divorced man.
Kokkoku: Moment by Moment
Studio: Geno Studio
Genre: Sci-Fi, Seinen
Premiere Date: January 7
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman learns that her grandfather figured out how to stop time.
Laid-Back Camp
Studio: C-Station
Genre: Comedy, Seinen, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Friends get out to the country for some laid-back camping.
Mame Neko
Studio: Charaction
Genre: Short anime, Slice of life
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Currently not available.
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the life of cats and their owners.
Märchen Mädchen
Studio: Hoods Entertainment
Genre: Fantasy, School
Premiere Date: January 11
Where to Watch: Currently not available.
What It’s About in One Sentence: A bookworn schoolgirl discovers a magic school while browsing the library’s stacks and begins a new life.
Mitchiri Neko
Studio: helo.inc
Genre: Comedy, Short anime
Premiere Date: January 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Fun and friendly feline characters start in this short anime.
Mitsuboshi Colors
Studio: Silver Link
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 7
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: Three girls do their best to keep the peace in their town.
Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles
Studio: Studio Gokumi | AXsiZ
Genre: Comedy, Food, Seinen
Premiere Date: January 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirl Koizumi-san really, really loves ramen.
Overlord II
Studio: Madhouse
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Supernatural
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season about an anime set in an MMO that continues long after it’s been shutdown.
Pikachin-Kit
Studio: OLM | Shin-Ei Animation
Genre: Comedy, Short, Shounen
Premiere Date: January 6
Where to Watch: Currently not available.
What It’s About in One Sentence: A grade schooler gets amazing inventions delivered to him via Amazon.
A Place Further Than The Universe
Studio: Madhouse
Genre: Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls take a trip to the Antarctica.
Pop Team Epic
Studio: Kamikaze Douga
Genre: Comedy, Parody
Premiere Date: January 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub), Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: Two schoolgirls go on various adventures, use bad words and flick people off.
Record of Grancrest War
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Hulu
What It’s About in One Sentence: In the wake of a demon onslaught, nobles with superpowers turn on each other.
The Ryuo’s Work is Never Done!
Studio: Project No.9
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A Japanese chess master has to deal with a nine-year-old girl who wants to be his pupil.
Sanrio Boys
Studio: Studio Pierrot, Studio Pierrot Plus
Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 12
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: High school boys learn to come to terms with their love of Sanrio characters.
The Silver Guardian (Season 2)
Studio: Haoliners Animation League
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 13
Where to Watch: Currently not available.
What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school boy becomes trapped into an online game after his lady friend is kidnapped.
The Seven Heavenly Virtues
Studio: Bridge
Genre: Ecchi, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 26
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: Virtues like patience and kindness have been turned into anime fan service.
Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion
Studio: OLM | Ajia-do Animation Works
Genre: Shounen, Vehicle
Premiere Date: January 6
Where to Watch: Currently not available.
What It’s About in One Sentence: Kids are conductors for bullet trains that transform into robots.
Slow Start
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: After entering high school a year late, Hana has lots of ground to make up for.
Takunomi
Studio: Production IMS
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 11
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman moves to Tokyo, living in a “share house” with interesting roommates and delicious booze.
Teasing Master Takagi-san (Karakai Jozu no Takagi-san)
Studio: Shin-Ei Animation
Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)
What It’s About in One Sentence: A junior high school boy is constantly teased by his classmate Takagi-san.
Violet Evergarden
Studio: Kyoto Animation
Genre: Drama, Military
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: Special dolls originally created to help others and turn thoughts into words are repurposed for military use.
Working Buddies!
Studio: Tomovies
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: January 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Two cats get part time jobs.
Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Genre: Drama, School, Slice of Life, Sports
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest season of Yowamushi Pedal, an anime about the members of a school’s cycling club.
Zoku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru
Studio: Doga Kobo
Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Historical, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 7
Where to Watch: Currently not available.
What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuing adventures of famous Japanese swords that have taken the form of handsome dudes.
25-sai no Joshikousei
Studio: Lyrics
Genre: Romance, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 7
Where to Watch: Currently not available.
What It’s About in One Sentence: A 25 year-old woman goes back to school, only to find her teacher is a former classmate!