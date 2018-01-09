[Image: Official Site | Netflix | Crunchyroll]

When it gets cold outside, there’s only one thing to do: stay indoors and watch anime. So, let’s do exactly that! Here the winter 2018 anime shows to watch during these frigid months.



Below are the shows that are currently airing, along with where they’re being simulcast to the outside world. Have a look and let us know which ones you are watching and which ones you are skipping.

B: The Beginning

Studio: Production I.G



Genre: Action, Drama, Horror, Psychological

Premiere Date: March 2

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: “New humans” were created to make world peace, but are now being kidnapped for entirely different reasons.



Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls

Studio: Seven Arcs Pictures



Genre: Action, Historical, Romance

Premiere Date: January 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)

What It’s About in One Sentence: A Romeo and Juliet style love story is set against among ninja clan rivalries.

Beatless

Studio: Studio Deen



Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi, Romance

Premiere Date: January 12

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

What It’s About in One Sentence: It’s the age old tale of boy meets artificial intelligence being.

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card-hen

Studio: Madhouse



Genre: Fantasy, Magical Girl, Romance, School, Shoujo

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)

What It’s About in One Sentence: Junior high schooler Sakura must find out why her magical cards have mysteriously gone blank.

Citrus

Studio: Passione



Genre: Drama, Romance, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)

What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl’s life changes thanks to a step-sister she can’t decide if she likes or hates.

Dagashi Kashi 2

Studio: Tezuka Productions



Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 11

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a young man who dreams of becoming a manga artist, but instead, is goaded into taking over the family sweets shop.

Damepri: Anime Caravan

Studio: Studio Flad



Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 10

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: During a peace treaty ceremony, a princess must deal with a handful of stubborn princes.

Darling in the Franxx

Studio: Trigger



Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: January 13

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)

What It’s About in One Sentence: Kids pilot giant mecha called Franxx.

Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody

Studio: Silver Link. | Connect



Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 11

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)

What It’s About in One Sentence: A 29 year-old programmer finds himself in an RPG, where he’s a 15 year-old hero.

Devilman Crybaby

Studio: Science Saru



Genre: Action, Drama, Horror

Premiere Date: January 5

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man combines himself with a demon, gaining devilish powers but keeping the heart of a human.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Season 2)

Studio: Egg Firm x J.C. Staff



Genre: Gag, Parody, School, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: January 16

Where to Watch: Currently Not Available

What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuing adventures of a high school boy who has special powers like psychokinesis, but who just wants to have a normal school experience.

Fate/Extra Last Encore

Studio: Shaft



Genre: Action, Drama

Premiere Date: January 27

Where to Watch: Netflix (Japan)

What It’s About in One Sentence: A man wakes up in a virtual world, where he he has no choice but to fight and get the ultimate prize: the granting of a single wish.

School Baby Sitters

Studio: Brain’s Base



Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A school boy works at the the on-campus daycare.

Gintama Soul Silver Arc

Studio: Sunrise/Bandai Namco Pictures



Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Shounen

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Currently not available.

What It’s About in One Sentence: Hinjinx and action galore in the final arc of the Gintama anime.

gdMen

Studio: Strawberry Meets Pictures | Fan Company



Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Who gaming friends find themselves pulled into a game, where they must save a princess.

Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens

Studio: Satelight



Genre: Action, Drama, Crime

Premiere Date: January 12

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)

What It’s About in One Sentence: In the Fukuoka underworld, there is a killer of professional killers.

Hakyu Hoshin Engi

Studio: C-Station



Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 12

Where to Watch: Currently not available.

What It’s About in One Sentence: A kingdom is in shambles and it’s up to a wizard and his colorful friends to save the day.

Hakumei and Mikochi

Studio: Lerche



Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 12

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows tiny 9-cm tall girls who live in the forest.

Idolish 7

Studio: Troyca



Genre: Idols, Music

Premiere Date: January 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman works to bring out the best of boy band members in their quest for idol stardom.

Junji Ito Collection

Studio: Studio Deen



Genre: Horror, Psychological

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The creepy horror of Junji Ito comes to live in this new anime series.

Kaiju Girls (Season 2)

Studio: Studio Puyukai



Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: January 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: These anime girls are able to summons the souls of famous kaiju.

Katana Maidens ~ Toji No Miko

Studio: Studio Gokumi



Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy, School

Premiere Date: January 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)

What It’s About in One Sentence: High school girls are allowed to carry katana for purposes of protecting Japan from evil.

Killing Bites

Studio: Lidenfilms



Genre: Action, Ecchi, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: January 12

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

What It’s About in One Sentence: Human-animal hybrids have been genetically engineered for the gambling pleasure of the rich and the powerful.

Koi wa Ameagari no You ni

Studio: Wit Studio



Genre: Romance, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 11

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

What It’s About in One Sentence: A high-school student falls in love with her part-time job’s boss, a kind 45-year-old divorced man.

Kokkoku: Moment by Moment

Studio: Geno Studio



Genre: Sci-Fi, Seinen

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman learns that her grandfather figured out how to stop time.

Laid-Back Camp

Studio: C-Station



Genre: Comedy, Seinen, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Friends get out to the country for some laid-back camping.

Mame Neko

Studio: Charaction



Genre: Short anime, Slice of life

Premiere Date: January 8

Where to Watch: Currently not available.

What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the life of cats and their owners.

Märchen Mädchen

Studio: Hoods Entertainment



Genre: Fantasy, School

Premiere Date: January 11

Where to Watch: Currently not available.

What It’s About in One Sentence: A bookworn schoolgirl discovers a magic school while browsing the library’s stacks and begins a new life.

Mitchiri Neko

Studio: helo.inc



Genre: Comedy, Short anime

Premiere Date: January 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Fun and friendly feline characters start in this short anime.

Mitsuboshi Colors

Studio: Silver Link



Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: Three girls do their best to keep the peace in their town.

Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles

Studio: Studio Gokumi | AXsiZ



Genre: Comedy, Food, Seinen

Premiere Date: January 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirl Koizumi-san really, really loves ramen.

Overlord II

Studio: Madhouse



Genre: Action, Fantasy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: January 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season about an anime set in an MMO that continues long after it’s been shutdown.

Pikachin-Kit

Studio: OLM | Shin-Ei Animation



Genre: Comedy, Short, Shounen

Premiere Date: January 6

Where to Watch: Currently not available.

What It’s About in One Sentence: A grade schooler gets amazing inventions delivered to him via Amazon.

A Place Further Than The Universe

Studio: Madhouse



Genre: Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls take a trip to the Antarctica.

Pop Team Epic

Studio: Kamikaze Douga



Genre: Comedy, Parody

Premiere Date: January 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub), Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: Two schoolgirls go on various adventures, use bad words and flick people off.

Record of Grancrest War

Studio: A-1 Pictures



Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Hulu

What It’s About in One Sentence: In the wake of a demon onslaught, nobles with superpowers turn on each other.

The Ryuo’s Work is Never Done!

Studio: Project No.9



Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: January 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A Japanese chess master has to deal with a nine-year-old girl who wants to be his pupil.

Sanrio Boys

Studio: Studio Pierrot, Studio Pierrot Plus



Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 12

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: High school boys learn to come to terms with their love of Sanrio characters.

The Silver Guardian (Season 2)

Studio: Haoliners Animation League



Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 13

Where to Watch: Currently not available.

What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school boy becomes trapped into an online game after his lady friend is kidnapped.

The Seven Heavenly Virtues

Studio: Bridge



Genre: Ecchi, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 26

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: Virtues like patience and kindness have been turned into anime fan service.

Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion

Studio: OLM | Ajia-do Animation Works



Genre: Shounen, Vehicle

Premiere Date: January 6

Where to Watch: Currently not available.

What It’s About in One Sentence: Kids are conductors for bullet trains that transform into robots.

Slow Start

Studio: A-1 Pictures



Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After entering high school a year late, Hana has lots of ground to make up for.

Takunomi

Studio: Production IMS



Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 11

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman moves to Tokyo, living in a “share house” with interesting roommates and delicious booze.

Teasing Master Takagi-san (Karakai Jozu no Takagi-san)

Studio: Shin-Ei Animation



Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation (dub)

What It’s About in One Sentence: A junior high school boy is constantly teased by his classmate Takagi-san.

Violet Evergarden

Studio: Kyoto Animation



Genre: Drama, Military

Premiere Date: January 10

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: Special dolls originally created to help others and turn thoughts into words are repurposed for military use.

Working Buddies!

Studio: Tomovies

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: January 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Two cats get part time jobs.

Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line

Studio: TMS Entertainment



Genre: Drama, School, Slice of Life, Sports

Premiere Date: January 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest season of Yowamushi Pedal, an anime about the members of a school’s cycling club.

Zoku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru

Studio: Doga Kobo



Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Historical, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Currently not available.

What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuing adventures of famous Japanese swords that have taken the form of handsome dudes.

25-sai no Joshikousei

Studio: Lyrics



Genre: Romance, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Currently not available.

What It’s About in One Sentence: A 25 year-old woman goes back to school, only to find her teacher is a former classmate!