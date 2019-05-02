Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Line—who you may remember from that amazing Blizzard anime video from last year—are back with this incredible animated short that basically asks: what if Iron Giant was set in the Caribbean, and was anime as hell?



The answer is The Mighty Grand Piton, which is presented in the form of a trailer/pitch. I love the designs, and I love the theme song—with hints of those 1980s French/Japanese collaborations like Cities of Gold—even more.

Here’s the official description:

The Mighty Grand Piton is a short film about a young British girl, Connie, who travels to the Caribbean Island of Saint Lucia for her school holidays with her family. There, she accidentally awakens a giant robot buried under the Twin Piton mountains on the south of the Island. This robot seems compelled to protect Saint Lucia but his origins are mysterious. No one knows where he came from or how long he’s been there. During the many years he’s lain dormant, The Mighty Grand Piton, became nothing more than the stuff of legend.

If some giant animation company could pay these guys to turn this into a full series, that would be awesome, thank you.