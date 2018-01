GIF

Heroes of the Storm is getting a skin pack that turns everyone into mecha. Which gave Blizzard the perfect excuse to ditch the lavish 3D cinematic clips it’s known for and make an anime instead.



Tyrael, Rehgar, and Abathur are getting the skins, but really, we’re here for the video:

Now that StarCraft II has run its course, if StarCraft III wants to take this approach, that would be fine.