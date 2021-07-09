The Last of Us Part II Breaks If You Go Too Fast

Image : Naughty Dog / Sony

During a sequence in The Last of Us Part II, players chase after Tommy, the brother of Joel from the first game. Normally, Tommy gets away by escaping through a store and closing a door behind him. But if you are quick enough, you can slide in and kill Tommy, which makes it impossible to move forward.



As highlighted by IGN, YouTuber Speclizer discovered this odd bug a few days ago and included it in a video showcasing some of the mistakes that appear in The Last Of Us Part II.



To pull this off, you have to quickly chase after Tommy while playing as Abby during the “Seattle Day 3” stage. If you’re able to catch him, the Tommy NPC isn’t quite sure what to do and just stares and aims at Abby, but doesn’t fight back. He can be killed, if you beat and shoot him enough, leading to a brutal death for the character. However, he’s not supposed to die here, and doing so will break the game, soft locking your progress unless you reset to the last checkpoint.



Games are hard to make, so it’s not surprising that a bug like this shipped. Though it is interesting to note that this bug wasn’t new to folks at Naughty Dog. Jan “Gabby” Llanillo, who is the Senior QA at the Uncharted and Last of Us studio, said on Twitter that she actually discovered this bug during development. In fact, she found it many times and reported it and was told it was fixed.



“I guess it was not,” explained Llanillo.

She also explained in another tweet that she checked the bug report database and confirmed that she reported this bug at least five times.



“The main bug [report] got passed around 15 times,” explained Llanillo. “I had to write a new one because the bug history got too chaotic.”



Just another example of how messy and wild game development can get and how easy it is for silly, less serious bugs like this to slip into a huge, AAA video game.



Now that the bug has become well known, it’s entirely possible that Naughty Dog will patch it and fix it. So if you’ve always wanted to brutally kill Tommy, you might want to slide under that door sooner rather than later.

