Since Naughty Dog’s Summer Games Fest announcement that The Last Of Us is getting a PlayStation 5 remake, gamers have been up-in-arms on social media over whether or not the infection-killing dad simulator even needs a remake. According to two developers at Naughty Dog, the remake isn’t the “cash grab” gamers have made it out to be and it didn’t require crunch to get over the finish line.

Robert Morrision, an animator at Naughty Dog, clapped back against the sentiment that the upcoming remake was just a “cash grab” in a post on his personal Twitter account.

“Actually, it’s the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career,” Morrison said. “The highest level of care and attention to detail possible.”

Alongside working on The Last of Us Part I, Morrison has credits on Resident Evil 7, Injustice 2, and the 2018 reboot of God of War.

Following Naughty Dog’s announcement that The Last Of Us Part I went gold…again I suppose…Anthony Vaccaro, the principal environment artist at Naughty Dog, shared a similar post on his Twitter account saying TLOU remake was the first game he’s worked on across multiple studios over the past 13 years that didn’t require crunch to finish the game. Naughty Dog, notably, went through a period of reported crunch during the development of The Last of Us Part II.

“Feels good, really good. Especially hitting the same quality bar as TLOU2,” Vaccaro said in the tweet. “More work to keep doing but proud of the big changes so far to make the studio healthier.”

The Last of Us originally came out on the PlayStation 3 in 2013 before receiving a remaster via The Last of Us: Remastered on PlayStation 4 in 2014. The Last of Us Part I’s purpose is to polish up the game’s visuals and bring its gameplay up to par with The Last of Us Part II, released in 2020 on the PlayStation 4.

Read More: The Last Of Us Fans Debate PS5 Remake’s Graphics

The Last Of Us Part I’s existence was first revealed to the public following an inadvertented leak on the PlayStation Direct’s website by Sony ahead of its Summer Games Fest announcement. Since then, the remake has been subject to debate over whether or not the game’s graphical/gameplay improvements, alongside its soon-to-be-industry-standard price tag of $70, is worth the humble opening of fans’ wallets. If you’re still on the fence about the game’s graphical upgrade, you can check out the Digital Foundry’s deep-dive comparison video below.

Digital Foundry

“The price of the game is out of my control and worth is subjective to each individual. You can decide for yourself if you want it or not,” Morrison said in a follow-up tweet. “All I’m saying is I am in awe of the work that an amazing group of people did on the project. A tremendous amount of passion was put into it.”

During Summer Games Fest, Naughty Dog also announced that The Last of Us will be getting an online multiplayer-focused game that, according to creative director Neil Druckmann, will be as large as any of their previous singleplayer games. No release date has been announced for the online multiplayer.

The Last of Us Part I is slated for release on September 2.



