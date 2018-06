The Last of Us 2 actors Ashley Johnson (as Ellie) and Shannon Woodward (as Dina) described the motion-capture experience of their smooch scene at an E3 Coliseum panel this afternoon. The mo-cap cameras made the kiss unexpectedly tricky, according to Woodward: “There was a lot of sticking. I’d be in the middle of it and be like, ‘I’m stuck. I’m stuck!’”

Also, Woodward really did do all those snappy dance moves, like this dip: