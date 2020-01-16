The Internet Reacts To Yet Another Fire Emblem Character In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Screenshot : Nintendo

There’s a lot to love about Professor Byleth, the protagonist of Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Given the game’s success, it makes perfect sense that Byleth would be a fighter in Super Smash Brothers: Ultimate. After all the buildup to the announcement of the final fighter in the game’s DLC pack, though, it did feel anti-climactic to have yet another Fire Emblem character in Smash.

Today’s Smash announcement even lampshaded the fact that, like so many of the other Smash fighters already on the roster, Byleth also wields a sword. In the cinematic reveal, Three Houses character Sothis quipped, “Too many swordsmen, are there? And you, you wield the sword as well?” As a response to that argument, the cinematic then pivoted to show Byleth using other super-powered weapons from Three Houses, such as a spear and a bow. All of Byleth’s moves with these different weapons looked really cool. Even if this is yet another Fire Emblem character.

Kotaku’s own staff loves Fire Emblem, but we’re not above joking around about this one.

Plenty of other Smash fans had their own takes on the reveal, with several noting they had expected to see Devil May Cry’s Dante in the mix rather than Byleth.

Of course, there are Smash players who love Fire Emblem and are pumped about the reveal, even if other Smash fans aren’t. The whole thing has led to some pretty funny Three Houses-meets-Smash jokes, too.

Luckily, the most important Three Houses character of all has also been added. Thank goodness for that.