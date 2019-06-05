This morning we all learned more about Pokémon Sword and Shield, and also met my new child, Wooloo. The internet is as excited for new Pokémon as I am.



After today’s Nintendo Direct, I learned that it was possible to feel even more excited for a new Pokémon game than I had already felt before the direct. It doesn’t hurt at all that the new Pokémon showed off during this direct were adorable.

As soon as the announcement ended, the jokes started flowing. Take it away, internet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement