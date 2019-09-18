Farfetch’d, the leek-carrying bird pal that’s been around since the original Pokémon games, is finally getting an evolution of his own. His buff new form, appearing exclusively in Pokémon Sword, is called Sirfetch’d, and the internet has some thoughts about this smug bird knight.



According to the official Sword and Shield website, Sirfetch’d is incredibly noble, to the point that “they are often chosen as a motif for paintings.” They fight until their leek finally withers, retiring after they’ve lost their veggie weapons. Farfetch’d is notoriously weak as a Pokémon, and as other Pokémon continued to get new evolutions beyond their debut generations, fans wondered if the Wild Duck Pokémon would ever get one of its own to make it more viable in battles. Sirfetch’d keeps his impressive eyebrows and gains a literal sword and shield—perfect fodder for emotional internet reactions and fanart. Of course, the fact that the Pokémon had been rumored (and leeked) for a while means there was time to prepare for this reveal. Behold:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Happy Knifeduck Day, indeed. There’s still questions to be answered. If Sirfetch’d is a knight, does that make him a cop? Why does his outline match up so well to the notorious glitched pokémon Missingno? These aren’t real questions and I’m mostly making them up, but maybe we’ll get answers. For now, we can all bond in our shared appreciation of this buff duck lad.