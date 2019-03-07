Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo just announced the new VR Kit for Nintendo Labo. It’s a virtual reality set with cardboard. The internet, of course, reacted.



Nintendo Labo is coming up on its one-year anniversary. The first sets were released on April 20, 2018 in North America. Unlike the earlier kits, the VR one includes googles, which are a more traditional-style peripheral and which are integrated into the cardboard constructions. Some of those builds are certainly memorable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Personally, I enjoyed putting Labo together with my kids, but now a month later, there is a pile of cardboard in their room. Nintendo Labo sits untouched.

Advertisement