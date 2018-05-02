Now that Nintendo Labo is out, people are doing cool things with it. Using the motorcycle Joy-Con to control a wheelchair has to be among the coolest of them.



This was created by Japanese researcher and inventor Kentaro Yoshifuji. Since Yoshifuji was in high school, he has developed new technology for electric wheelchairs, and this latest work is for a 13-year-old boy who is wheelchair-bound due to a heart condition.

You can see Yoshifuji at the beginning of the clip below in the black threads.

