The Florida Circuit Court issued a judgement last month finding that esports company Echo Fox was responsible for a number of false and defamatory statements against co-founding partner Amit Raizada. Co-founder Rick Fox, who left Echo Fox last fall, had previously accused Raizada of fraud and other criminal activity.
