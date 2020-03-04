Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Echo Fox
Echo FoxRick Foxesportsmetapostlawsuit
330
1
Save

The Florida Circuit Court issued a judgement last month finding that esports company Echo Fox was responsible for a number of false and defamatory statements against co-founding partner Amit Raizada. Co-founder Rick Fox, who left Echo Fox last fall, had previously accused Raizada of fraud and other criminal activity.

Advertisement
Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Silent Hill VR Demo Gets A Big No Thank You From Me

How Edith Finch Helped Me Deal With My Family's Dark Secret

3 Hours With Final Fantasy VII Remake: Thrilling, But Jarring

Former Counter-Strike Pro Receives 116-Year Sentence, Which She May Not Have To Serve