Stephen Totilo
The extensive patch notes for The Division 2's big Title Update 6 have been posted by publisher Ubisoft. Overhauls to the game’s loot system are a big part of it, but this is also kind of exciting: “Added the option to add a dye to all armor pieces.” At last! The updates hit the game on Tuesday.

Stephen Totilo
Stephen Totilo

Editor-in-Chief. Currently playing: Gears 5, AC Odyssey, Baba Is You and Outer Wilds (need to get back to RDR2, Destiny 2, Iconoclasts, Arkham Origins, Doom, Sushi Striker, Samus Returns & Chasm)

