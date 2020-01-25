The Deadliest Deer In The World

Hello! This week we use old Xbox consoles to get around a new Xbox Live rule, see what Untitled Goose Game would look like in LEGO form, watch robots fight each other and meet the most badass deer in the world.
HONK
He was like super racist and terrible and I’m happy to finally start seeing folks bring this up in games.
Whenever I first heard about being able to just level boost a character in WoW I always wondered how it actually felt to play that character.
I love it when players find workarounds like this. I assume Microsoft will patch it soon, but still a cool trick.
You ever wish math was just more flexible.
I’m scared and impressed at the same time. Also, stop doing that dude. Your spine has limits and you are exceeding them.
John Wick 4 is looking good.
Robots are cool. Online shooters can be good. Maybe this will be a big hit!?
Car soccer gets festive in time for the Lunar New Year.
This seems very different from Hellblade.