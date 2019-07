Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The creator of Super Hexagon and VVVVVV has a new game called Dicey Dungeons coming to PC on August 13. Co-developed with designers chipzel and Marlowe Dobbe, it combines all the hottest Steam search phrases—deck-building, roguelike, turn-based RPG—into what looks like a genuinely fun, dice-driven dungeon-crawler.