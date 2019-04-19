Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In addition to adding a new playable character, the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update also included a creative mode that gives players the ability to make their own elaborate stages. While many have used this new mode to craft all sorts of phallic fighting arenas, a few have lifted their minds out of the gutter long enough to put together similarly silly places to duke it out with Mario and his ever-expanding gang.

Some of the earliest creations have predictably focused on recognizable memes and other internet-based humor. This first stage brings the oft-parodied “Steamed Hams” bit from The Simpsons to the world of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, complete with the requisite Mii versions of Principal Skinner and Super Nintendo Chalmers.

Tails might not have followed Sonic to the Super Smash Bros. roster, but he can now make an appearance with this reference to the long-running absurdist webcomic “Tails Gets Trolled.”

The reference in this next one was completely new to me, but apparently, there’s a hot new meme going around that depicts a cute little puppy dog offering the viewer a joint. I look forward to The Kids telling me this is already super old and that I’m out of my element. Anyways, here it is in Ultimate.

And what kind of roundup would this be without someone’s take on Ctrl+Alt+Del’s infamous “Loss” comic. Hell, why settle for one when you can have a dozen?

As you would expect, many stages are built to be references to other games. Anyone else feel compelled to belt out Norihiko Hibino’s beautiful “Snake Eater” all of a sudden?



The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Temple of Time is perhaps one of the most iconic areas in video game history, and it’s finally been made part of the Super Smash Bros. universe, thanks to this ingenious fan.

The same creator also added a bit of Melee flair to Ultimate with an ode to the former’s “Break the Targets” mini-game. Can you beat their record?

Rivals of Aether is a 2D brawler that takes a ton of inspiration from the Super Smash Bros. series, and multiple fans have recreated one of its most popular stages, Air Armada, much to the delight of developer Dan Fornace.

The references aren’t confined to video games, either. With Avengers: Endgame coming out next week, one Smash player took it upon themselves to make a pretty decent replica of Avengers Tower.



Super Smash Bros. isn’t a series known for its existential dread, but now players can ponder the potential of human evolution while beating on their friends, thanks to this Neon Genesis Evangelion stage.

Anyone who has spent an excessive amount of time waiting for their DVD player’s logo to hit perfectly in the corner might be able to find some sort of sick enjoyment on this stage.

Of course, not every custom stage being made in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a big joke. This one, for example, seems perfect for competitive play.

And I’m sure we’ll see this one on display at Evo later this year.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players are slowly starting to learn the ins and outs of what’s possible with the stage creator. Take, for example, this early concept for a transforming arena.

Various stage components and hazards can also be used to allow characters to pull off complex combos that wouldn’t otherwise be possible.



Like with similar customization options in other games, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s stage building mode has a ton of potential. Memes are fun and all, but history tells us that folks have only started to scratch the surface of what’s possible. We’ll probably never see any of these player-made stages considered legal at tournaments, but that’s the beauty of Super Smash Bros.: it’s just as fun to play with a few buddies on the couch. I can’t wait to see what else the community’s most creative minds are able to come up with to torment my friends and family.

Oh, and yes, you can finally pet a dog... with a little work.

