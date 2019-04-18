The latest update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate had a bumpy rollout, with it hard for players unable to download and connect. However, once they could, some of them did the inevitable. They drew dicks.



Note: For some readers, this article might be NSFW.

Included in the 3.0 update is a stage builder, allowing players to create and share their own creations.

The dicks were bound to happen. They always are!

Shouldn’t this kind of stuff be yanked?

Others were not fucking around.

Okay, this person was.

Goodness.