Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s 3.0 update will be out on Wednesday and will add a lot to the game, even if you aren’t buying the game’s paid DLC.



Those who do pay for the $5.99 add-on will be able to play as the Persona 5 character Joker and summon his persona, Arsene.

A 15-minute video from Nintendo shows the new character’s moves as well as the Persona-themed Memories stage that is part of the paid offering. Nintendo is also adding 11 songs from Persona 3, 4 and 5.

The game is also getting several new features tomorrow as part of the game’s 3.0 update. That includes a stage-builder....



...and a new video editor....

Players will be able to view each other’s videos and download stages made by other players.

It’s Smash Bros., folks, so the video released for this is as chock-full of details as you could hope for.