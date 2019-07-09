Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Originally based on a smartphone game, Idolish 7 follows the adventures of a young woman who manages a boy band. Last week, a series of posters and digital ads went up in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro Station and fans came out in droves.



So many people wanted to snap photos of the ads that the official Idolish 7 Twitter site had to ask fans not to get in the way of commuters.

Seibu Railway had to patrol the area, making sure fans weren’t blocking walkways and even temporarily switched off the digital ads.

The anime’s first season was eagerly anticipated by fans, and its next season is slated for 2020.