Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
The Sapporo Snow Festival is in underway in Hokkaido, Japan. These are some of the best snow sculptures on display.
Have a look!
The Japanese military pitches in to build the most massive of the snow sculptures.
The 2019 Sapporo Snow Festival runs until February 11.