At this year’s Sapporo Snow Festival, the centerpiece is an enormous Final Fantasy XIV snow sculpture.
FFXIV producer Naoki Yoshida appeared on stage, giving a speech during the festival’s opening ceremony.
The sculpture is lit up with projection mapping during the evening.
This isn’t a first for Final Fantasy. Last year, Final Fantasy VII was the festival’s centerpiece sculpture.
