That's A Big Horse

After a quick break, Snapshots is back! This week we have some very colorful photos from a wide selection of games including Horizon Zero Dawn, Immortals, God of War, Control, and more!



Horizon Zero Dawn Screenshot : @Halkyris

God of War Screenshot : @shinoboi_space

Control Screenshot : Marcos Beani (Email)

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Chase Wrenn (Email)

RAGE 2 Screenshot : Craig Bailey (Email)

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @TheWorldsof1

Horizon Zero Dawn Screenshot : @RoRo52534693

Uncharted 4 Screenshot : @LykkeNyvang

The Last of Us Part 2 Screenshot : @jadedvader

Immortals: Fenyx Rising Screenshot : @SpecterOwl

This big horse is a fraud! It’s just an optical illusion. I’m very sorry.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



