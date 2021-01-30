Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

That's A Big Horse

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Thats A Big Horse
Screenshot: Ubisoft / Twitter / Kotaku

After a quick break, Snapshots is back! This week we have some very colorful photos from a wide selection of games including Horizon Zero Dawn, Immortals, God of War, Control, and more!

Horizon Zero Dawn
Horizon Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @Halkyris
God of War
God of War
Screenshot: @shinoboi_space
Control
Control
Screenshot: Marcos Beani (Email)
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Chase Wrenn (Email)
RAGE 2
RAGE 2
Screenshot: Craig Bailey (Email)
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @TheWorldsof1
Horizon Zero Dawn
Horizon Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @RoRo52534693
Uncharted 4
Uncharted 4
Screenshot: @LykkeNyvang
The Last of Us Part 2
The Last of Us Part 2
Screenshot: @jadedvader
Immortals: Fenyx Rising
Immortals: Fenyx Rising
Screenshot: @SpecterOwl
This big horse is a fraud! It’s just an optical illusion. I’m very sorry.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

simulord
SimuLord

“Now supposing we got a giant wooden badger...”

As for my favorite screenshot of the week, I dug this out of my screenshots folder on my PC. Bad enough you’re losing 19-0 but when your pitcher’s just been splattered in the face by a line drive, you’re definitely having a Charlie Brown kind of day out there...