Tech Company Imagines The Nintendo Switch As A Fully Functioning PC

The Nintendo Switch is great, but it would be even better if it could also work like any other computer tablet. Chinese tech manufacturer Lenovo tried to show off what that dream would actually look like with its new prototype: the LaVie Mini.

Revealed ahead of this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the LaVie Mini imagines what the company’s new LaVie Pro laptop would look like if it were made “pocket-sized.” It also looks exactly like a Nintendo Switch, complete with a set of controller accessories that mount on either side.

Here are some of the specs of this concept device (read: not actually real yet):



11th Gen Intel® Core i7 mobile processor

Intel Iris Xe graphics

256GB SSD of storage

16GB LPDDR4 of memory

8-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touch panel display

1.28 lbs (about the wait of a large banana)

The LaVie Mini is even supposed to come with a dock that can output the display to a TV. The design is also pretty slick. As someone obsessed with minimalist devices, I love the idea of a super-tiny computer that can also play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Of course, therein lies the rub: it can be extremely cost prohibitive and impractical to design a device capable of doing both well.

Then again, hackers who have jailbroken their Switches have put Linux on them and done all kinds of things with the handheld. Maybe Nintendo’s inevitable Switch Pro will offer a little more freedom on this front, right out of the box. Hopefully it at least supports Netflix.