The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is chock full with various items, resources that will help you on your journey.. Diamonds are one of the more rare resources scattered throughout Hyrule, and they’re very much worth your time as they’re both valuable and useful. Sure, you can sell them for 500 rupees each, but you can also slap one onto a weapon to up its damage by 25.

Sadly, Link doesn’t have access to a high pressure chamber (or even a microwave) to cook diamonds on his own, so you’ll have to send our sword-wielding boy out into the wilds to recover them. Diamonds are rare, so it’ll take some time, but there are key things you can do to make life easier for yourself as a diamond hunter.

And don’t worry, we’re not using item duplication glitches for this (though you may opt to do so after acquiring some diamonds). So this guide should stay relevant even after multiple patches.

Get Sensor+ to ping locations of rare ore deposits

As you venture through caves, you’ll find large, sparkling black rocks. These are rare ore deposits. Whack ‘em with stone-fused weapons, and you’re likely to find a diamond (same as in real life!). You’ll find rare ore deposits in caves such as Passeri Greenbelt Cave west of Lookout Landing, Upland Zorana Summit Cave south of Upland Zorana Skyview Tower, and elsewhere throughout Hyrule. , But ore isn’t always guaranteed to drop a diamond. Also, if you recently cleared out a cave, there might be a chance its items will repopulate, but it’s hard to guess when that’ll be.

Enter: Sensor+, a handy item that helps you find Shrines and other various items of interest which you can get from Robbie. You’ll find him first at Lookout Landing, and will eventually follow him all the way to Hateno Ancient Tech Lab after the “Hateno Village Research Lab.”. You’ll have to do a chunk of quests though. The flip side, however, is that along the way you’ll get the very handy Autobuild and a sensor to locate shrines. So that’s like killing three pigs with one stone.

To get the Sensor+, complete quests “To The Kingdom of Hyrule,” “Camera Work in the Depths,” one of the four “Regional Phenomena” quests, “A Mystery In The Depths,” and “Hateno Village Research Lab.” These quests will take you a little while, so expect to spend at least a full gaming session of more than an hour at least to get through these.

That last quest, by the way, will task you with photographing five different kinds of monsters. So why not knock those out ahead of time. And while we’re at it, go ahead and photograph a rare ore deposit before you smash it to bits.

How do you find diamonds in TOTK?

So, once you’ve gotten your Sensor+, it lets you ping specific items, creatures, and other entries in the Hyrule Compendium. You’ll need to take a picture of the item or creature to add it. For our purposes, you should hop into the map, hit Y and select the rare ore deposit. Now your sensor will ping you when you’re near some ore deposits. Depending on the size of various caves, this means you can go on a tour of different ones, listen for the pinging sound, and go in and smash some rocks up.

But here’s the thing: You’re not always guaranteed a diamond. If you’re feeling particularly save scummy, you could save before cracking each one open, reloading when you don’t find a diamond. It’s a little laborious due to all the loading times, but it might work out for you. I won’t judge you if you do this (mostly not, anyway).

Overall, taking a tour of the map into various caves you’ve either visited or not, with Sensor+ set to ping ore deposits is one of the most direct ways to get diamonds.

Other places to find diamonds in Tears of the Kingdom

Rare ore deposits are the most common, and probably most lucrative place to score diamonds. But that’s not all. Various shrine chests, as well as regular chests in Hyrule may contain a diamond, so get to work opening up as many as you can.

You can also take down some Talus enemies as they’re likely to drop diamonds as well.

You can also head to the Dondon sanctuary located in Bronas Forest and feed Dondon’s Luminous Stones, which you can get from glowing ore deposits in caves or from Talus enemies. Feed Dondon’s Luminous Stones and you’re likely to get a diamond. But since this involves finding one resource to turn into another (not to mention it’s, uh, kinda gross?), I think it’s more direct to just hunt for diamonds directly.

Lastly, if you have a good rupee farming method and are only out to get diamonds for their increased attack power, you can buy them directly from a shop in Goron City for 1,000 rupees each (as they can be sold for 500, this is a complete loss if you’re hoping to resell ‘em).

But, whether you’re looking to cash in some diamonds for rupees, up your attack power, or just walk around with a pocket full a bling for some reason, getting your hands on Sensor+ and pinging rare ore deposits is one of the best ways to scout out potential diamond locations.