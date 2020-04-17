Taxi cab whodunit Night Call is getting a big update on PC today. Called “The Long Way Home,” it adds a new passenger system, more guests to interrogate, and a free roam mode where you can explore neo-noir Paris at your own pace. The update comes to console later this year.
