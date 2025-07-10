Nintendo Is Killing The Best Deal On Switch But Not Before You Can Use It To Save On Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Another great discount program bites the dust on Switch. Months after abandoning its gold coin cash-back program for digital game purchases on the eShop, game vouchers for Switch Online subscribers are also going away. Nintendo announced it won’t be officially killing the deal until January 2026 though, so fans have plenty of time to use it for one last discount on this year’s fall lineup, including Metroid Prime 4 and Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

“After January 30th, 2026, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers will no longer be sold. Any Game Vouchers bought will remain valid for 12 months after purchase,” the Mario maker wrote on X today. “Switch titles will continue to be added to the Game Voucher catalogue throughout 2026.” A full FAQ on Nintendo’s website explains the details.

,The vouchers were $100 for two which could then be redeemed to acquire a range of first-party games like, say, the normally $70 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the recently released $60 Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, saving $30 in the process. And while it wasn’t technically supported on Switch 2, you could use it to save on Switch versions of games and then just pay extra for the upgrades.

That’s effectively what Switch 2 owners can do with Metroid Prime 4 and Pokémon Legends: Z-A this fall, spending a total of $120 on the vouchers and upgrades instead of the $140 they would cost if bought a la carte. The vouchers don’t expire until 12 months after they’re purchased so it’s conceivable that fans could still stock up on them to buy games throughout 2026, though Nintendo hasn’t yet confirmed any new first-party releases for the original Switch next year besides Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.



With over 150 million Switches sold and a massive install base, it would make sense for Nintendo to continue supporting the platform—the PS4 continued getting Sony first-party games for years after the PS5 was released--but we’ll have to wait and see.

