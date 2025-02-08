Switch 2 Price Speculation, A First Look At The Next Battlefield, And More Of The Week's Top News

Our next official look at the Switch 2 is still a few months off, but that hasn’t stopped folks from speculating about its price, or obsessing over the details we may have gleaned about the packaging its games will come in. Elsewhere, EA gave us a (very brief!) first look at the next Battlefield and shared details on how folks can play it early, and the release date for the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was prematurely revealed. Read on for these stories and more.