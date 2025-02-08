Switch 2 Price Speculation, A First Look At The Next Battlefield, And More Of The Week's Top News

Our next official look at the Switch 2 is still a few months off, but that hasn’t stopped folks from speculating about its price, or obsessing over the details we may have gleaned about the packaging its games will come in. Elsewhere, EA gave us a (very brief!) first look at the next Battlefield and shared details on how folks can play it early, and the release date for the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was prematurely revealed. Read on for these stories and more.
EA has pulled back the curtain on the next mainline entry in its long-running Battlefield franchise, explaining a new development plan involving four different studios, as well as a new way for players to hop in early to provide feedback on what the teams are making. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
When Switch cases arrived back in 2017, they looked comically unnecessary. The SD cards the games were installed on were tiny while the plastic surrounding them was exponentially bigger. Most cases didn’t even come with anything else inside. I’ve enjoyed collecting them but they were a huge waste. According to a new leak, the Switch 2 cases might be even worse. - Ethan Gach Read More
The Switch 2 currently faces three big questions following its January reveal: how powerful is it, what games will it have, and what will it cost? Nintendo was asked about that last one in its latest earnings call, and while the company’s president remained cagey, he also said Nintendo will continue to take its reputation for affordability into account when determining the final price, which some experts predict will be $400. - Ethan Gach Read More
This year marks the 20th anniversary of 2K Games. Normally we don’t celebrate publisher birthdays, but we’ll make an exception this time as 2K Games is honoring the milestone with a big sale on Steam that has one particularly noteworthy offer: a package that includes 20 games for $20. Is this an incredible deal? Maybe. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
Fans have been speculating about PC gaming mouse-like functionality for the Switch 2 ever since optical sensors appeared in leaks last month. Nintendo then teased the feature in the new Switch’s reveal trailer shortly after. Now the potential game-changer has been all but officially announced thanks to a new patent breaking down how the Joy-Con mouse functionality will work. - Ethan Gach Read More
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 received multiple 2024 Game Awards nominations and sold over five million copies. But its makers say the visually impressive old-school-feeling sci-fi shooter cost only a quarter of what’s needed to make most big-budget AAA blockbusters. Developed by Saber Interactive, the company’s CEO, Matt Karch, thinks this model is the future. - Ethan Gach Read More
2K Games has fired 31st Union president Michael Condrey after the studio’s long-awaited online multiplayer game Project Ethos was revealed last fall to little fanfare or apparent player interest, according to two sources familiar with the studio. The project’s fate is now unclear, although 2K, which is publishing Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country later this year, says it remains “very committed” to both Project Ethos and the studio behind it. - Ethan Gach Read More
When information is leaked by nefarious means, companies open a firehose of takedown notices to try to regain control. It’s always a bit disappointing that they don’t do the same when the leak’s coming from inside the house. Such is the case for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, after Sony seemingly accidentally uploaded a trailer that contains the release date straight to the front page of your PS5. Konami, send angry threats to Sony! - John Walker Read More
Have you ever come across an Early Access game on Steam, decided it looked pretty cool and downloaded it, only to realize it was kind of busted and never getting updated again? It’s long been a topic among PC players, and Valve now has a new tool to hopefully reduce such occurrences. A warning on Steam pages for Early Access games will now tell prospective buyers how long it’s been since the game was last updated. - Ethan Gach Read More
11 / 12
There’s a lot we still don’t know about the Switch 2, but one sure bet is that it will sell like bonkers when it first launches. If there are any initial shortages whatsoever, scalpers will be looking to flip the new console on eBay and other sites for hundreds over the asking price. Nintendo says it’s making preparations to try to avoid the Switch 2 being the latest casualty of the modern online pre-order hellscape. - Ethan Gach Read More