Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's Release Date Accidentally Announced

When information is leaked by nefarious means, companies open a firehose of takedown notices to try to regain control. It’s always a bit disappointing that they don’t do the same when the leak’s coming from inside the house. Such is the case for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, after Sony seemingly accidentally uploaded a trailer that contains the release date straight to the front page of your PS5. Konami, send angry threats to Sony!

August 28, since you asked. That’s the intended release date for the long-awaited remake of 2004's Metal Gear Solid 3. It’s looking likely to be a faithful recreation of the two-decade-old game, rather than one of those more complicated re-imaginings, albeit now built for PS5, rather than PS2. Part of that is to give the player a more modern perspective, more akin to MGS5: The Phantom Pain than the pulled-back view of the original, alongside a control scheme that matches the most recent entry. But it’s keeping its original voice acting, and has rebuilt its original cutscenes in the Unreal Engine, rather than reinterpreting them.

The store page for the game, presumably also uploaded unintentionally, mentions Snake Eater will be a PS5 Pro Enhanced game, so you can start getting excited about all those frames happening in the same second, Zack. Just try to imagine them all, flickering by faster than the human eye can perceive, and feel confident that justifies spending $800 on a console. Feels good.

Sony has a State of Play stream due later this month, and you can only imagine this release date news was intended to be part of that. Someone is kicking themselves, or perhaps being kicked by others around them. But then, look, look at all the press this is getting! Everything’s good! Please, for goodness sakes, stop kicking Jeremy.

The trailer ends with a really quite upsetting depiction an Ape Escape monkey slapping its butt. From this we can assume, as Eurogamer did for me, that this indicates the return of the Snake vs Monkey minigame, for completion’s sake.

So yes, August 28, barring any unintended slips.

