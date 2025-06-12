Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Is Getting An All New Multiplayer Mode Over 20 Years Later

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater isn’t just a 4K remake of the original PlayStation 2 game, it turns out. The Unreal Engine 5 upgrade of MSG 3 is also getting some entirely new content, including a multiplayer mode called Fox Hunt.

Revealed during a Konami Press Start showcase on Thursday, Fox Hunt takes place online in the same world as the single-player story but with different gameplay. Mode director Yu Sahara, who’s worked on Metal Gear in the past, distinguished it from Metal Gear Online, a multiplayer spin-off of Metal Gear Solid 4 that featured tactical stealth takes on traditional scenarios like team deathmatch and capture the flag.

“The landscape of multiplayer games has changed a lot,” he said during the livestream. Indeed it has, but the most appealing about Metal Gear getting multiplayer again is how old-school it might end up feeling compared to the current glut of extraction shooters, battle royales,and battle passes. Here’s a quick teaser from the showcase:

Instead of bringing that back, Sahara and the team at Konami worked on updating what Metal Gear Online might look like decades later. The focus will still be on camouflage and staying hidden before choosing the right time to go after an objective or surprise an opponent, and footage in a brief teaser showed characters getting into what look like small D-Walker-type mechs on the battlefield. Also lots of operatives crawling around in leaf shrouds.

Konami didn’t have anything else to reveal about the mode other than it will be arriving with the rest of Metal Gear Solid Delta at launch on August 28. In addition to Fox Hunt, the remake also features a Snake vs. Bomberman mode and one where he has to round-up monkeys from Ape Escape. Despite the new content, however, much of the base game appears to be an exceedingly faithful retread of the 2000s-era stealth thriller, just with modern controls and other tweaks to make it more approachable for new audiences. The original is still available to play as part of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection released back in 2023.

