New Switch 2 Teaser Confirms Nintendo Knows You All Can't Stop Thinking About The C Button

Nintendo has posted a new short teaser video focused entirely on the Switch 2's mysterious C button. This seems to confirm that Nintendo knows that since officially revealing the console in January, we all can’t stop theorizing what the button does. We’re hoping to finally know via the upcoming console’s April 2 showcase.

Today it’s only April 1. But over in Japan it’s already April 2, the day of the Switch 2's immensely hyped Direct. Global time zones are fun like that. Anyway, over in Japan the recently released Nintendo Today mobile app was updated with a new teaser for the Switch 2 Direct. And as documented by Nintendo Everything, the teaser is all about the Switch 2's C button.

Here’s the video from the Nintendo Today app:

In the teaser, a person presses the button and we hear a strange noise that almost sounds like someone connecting to something. Or a tiny angry clown being stepped on.

The short teaser seems to indicate three things. One, yes, Nintendo knows that we all have been endlessly theorizing about what the Switch 2's C button will actually do. Two, if Nintendo is dedicating a full teaser to the C button, it likely means that the mysterious feature will have an important or cool function. And three, if we are getting a teaser ahead of the Direct for this one button, we can expect Nintendo to finally explain what it actually does.

A previous report stated that the C button will let players connect to an OG Switch for unknown reasons. Possibly to use it as a second screen? I still think it will be an upgraded take on the capture button, letting you create gifs and videos for social media like TikTok or Instagram. But at this point, nobody outside Nintendo really knows. Yet we all seem obsessed with coming up with theories.

We don’t have to wait long to find out the truth. Tomorrow, on April 2, all will be revealed about the C button and the rest of console during Nintendo’s big Switch 2 Direct.

