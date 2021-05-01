Sweet Backflip, Spidey!

Welcome back to another fine installment of Snapshots! This week we got some pretty photos from various Spider-Men games, some tasteful black and white images, and more great stuff.



Advertisement

Also a quick reminder: Please remember to include the title of the game when emailing me! Sometimes I can tell what a game is without it, but it’s so much easier if you include the title. I hate guessing!

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Screenshot : Joshua Myers (Email)

Horizon Zero Dawn - Frozen Wilds Screenshot : Heath Gardner (Email)

Spider-Man Screenshot : Scotty Oka (Email)

Shattered - Tale of the Forgotten King Screenshot : @IliasFeizidis

Advertisement

Death Stranding Screenshot : @Yuric83

Days Gone Screenshot : @Gamingbyframe

Advertisement

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @xNEKOMANCERx_

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @LostSniffingDog

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @Duran_jassiel

I don’t think I’ve ever done a backflip in my life. That’s... something I’ve never thought about until now. Weird.

Advertisement

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



Advertisement