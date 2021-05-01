Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Sweet Backflip, Spidey!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Screenshot: Insomniac / Marvel / @duran_jassiel / Kotaku

Welcome back to another fine installment of Snapshots! This week we got some pretty photos from various Spider-Men games, some tasteful black and white images, and more great stuff.

Also a quick reminder: Please remember to include the title of the game when emailing me! Sometimes I can tell what a game is without it, but it’s so much easier if you include the title. I hate guessing!

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Screenshot: Joshua Myers (Email)
Horizon Zero Dawn - Frozen Wilds
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)
Spider-Man
Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email)
Spider-Man
Screenshot: @PeteyReilly
Shattered - Tale of the Forgotten King
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis
Death Stranding
Screenshot: @Yuric83
Days Gone
Screenshot: @Gamingbyframe
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @xNEKOMANCERx_
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @LostSniffingDog
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @Duran_jassiel

I don’t think I’ve ever done a backflip in my life. That’s... something I’ve never thought about until now. Weird.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info. Here’s some more info about submitting a screenshot.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

