Just Another Day At The Office

This week on Snapshots, some extra photos from the past two weeks. I had last weekend off. T o make up for the lack of screenshots last Saturday here are some extra cool ones today from games like Control and Horizon: Zero Dawn!

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : Matthew Riddle (Email)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Screenshot : Heath Gardner (Email)

Batman: Arkham Knight Screenshot : Dallas Grey (Email)

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Wade (Email)

God of War Screenshot : @SindyJ_B

Death Stranding Screenshot : @Lochlan_Miller

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @Jadedvader

Mortal Shell Screenshot : @SpecterOwl

Days Gone Screenshot : @JPRphotogamer8

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @Justinphotomode

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @LostSniffingDog

Control Screenshot : @Cariscaptures

Office Worker: “Working hard, or hardly working?”

Masked ghoul: *screams for 10 mins*

Office Worker: Tuesdays... I get it.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



