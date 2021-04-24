Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Just Another Day At The Office

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Control
Control
Screenshot: Remedy / @Cariscaptures / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots, some extra photos from the past two weeks. I had last weekend off. To make up for the lack of screenshots last Saturday here are some extra cool ones today from games like Control and Horizon: Zero Dawn!

Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: Matthew Riddle (Email)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)
Batman: Arkham Knight
Batman: Arkham Knight
Screenshot: Dallas Grey (Email)
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Wade (Email)
God of War
God of War
Screenshot: @SindyJ_B
Death Stranding
Death Stranding
Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller
The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @Jadedvader
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Screenshot: @MisthosLiving
Mortal Shell
Mortal Shell
Screenshot: @SpecterOwl
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @JPRphotogamer8
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @Justinphotomode
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @LostSniffingDog
Control
Control
Screenshot: @Cariscaptures

Office Worker: “Working hard, or hardly working?”

Masked ghoul: *screams for 10 mins*

Office Worker: Tuesdays... I get it.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info. Here’s some more info about submitting a screenshot.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

simulord
SimuLord

There is an achievement in Super Mega Baseball 3 for coming back from a five-run deficit.

And after Kenji Hashimoto got shelled like a bag of peanuts and Eric Barnwell committed a costly error with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth, all that was left was to get to work on offense.