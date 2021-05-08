Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Screaming Into The Void

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Screaming Into The Void
Screenshot: Sony / @z3rr3r / Kotaku

Welcome to Snapshots, Kotaku’s weekly round-up of the best and coolest screenshots from around the web. This week I got a ton of emails from folks and it was hard to pick the best of the best. And look, our first screenshot from Resident Evil Village. I can’t wait to see what folks do with that game in the coming weeks!

Advertisement
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email)
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: Ajeesh (Email)
Wipeout Omega Collection
Wipeout Omega Collection
Screenshot: Wade (Email)
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Joshua Myers (Email)
G/O Media may get a commission
Caliper CBD
Exclusive for new customers
Caliper CBD
Use the promo code KINJATEN
Shattered - Tale of the Forgotten King
Shattered - Tale of the Forgotten King
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @xNEKOMANCERx_
Advertisement
Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil Village
Screenshot: @EclipsedFantasy
Mortal Shell
Mortal Shell
Screenshot: @SpecterOwl
Advertisement
Shadow of the Colossus
Shadow of the Colossus
Screenshot: @Hedronik
Marvel’s The Avengers
Marvel’s The Avengers
Screenshot: @RiffianGaming
Advertisement
Assassin’s Creed: Origins
Assassin’s Creed: Origins
Screenshot: @UnderTheIronSky
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @z3rr3r
Advertisement

“Don’t look at me I’m hideous! I’ve been in lockdown for a year.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info. Here’s some more info about submitting a screenshot.

.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION