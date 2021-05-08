Screaming Into The Void

Welcome to Snapshot s, Kotaku’s weekly round-up of the best and coolest screenshots from around the web. This week I got a ton of emails from folks and it was hard to pick the best of the best. And look, our first screenshot from Resident Evil Village. I can’t wait to see what folks do with that game in the coming weeks!

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : Scotty Oka (Email)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : Ajeesh (Email)

Wipeout Omega Collection Screenshot : Wade (Email)

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Joshua Myers (Email)

Shattered - Tale of the Forgotten King Screenshot : @IliasFeizidis

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @xNEKOMANCERx_

Resident Evil Village Screenshot : @EclipsedFantasy

Mortal Shell Screenshot : @SpecterOwl

Shadow of the Colossus Screenshot : @Hedronik

Marvel’s The Avengers Screenshot : @RiffianGaming

Assassin’s Creed: Origins Screenshot : @UnderTheIronSky

Days Gone Screenshot : @z3rr3r

“Don’t look at me I’m hideous! I’ve been in lockdown for a year.”

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info. Here’s some more info about submitting a screenshot.