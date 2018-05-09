Eight players from around the world will face off on the Nintendo Switch in a Super Smash Bros. tournament during the week of E3. Here are those eight.



Nintendo will host the livestreamed Smash Switch tournament on June 11-12. The announcement trailer’s title “Introducing: The Players! - Super Smash Bros. Invitational 2018" has some YouTuber commenters saying they thought it would reveal the game’s characters.

It does not.

As Kotaku previously reported, Nintendo announced that Smash’s release on the Switch will be sometime this year.

Via Nintendo, here are brief profiles for the invitational’s eight challengers: