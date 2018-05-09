Eight players from around the world will face off on the Nintendo Switch in a Super Smash Bros. tournament during the week of E3. Here are those eight.
Nintendo will host the livestreamed Smash Switch tournament on June 11-12. The announcement trailer’s title “Introducing: The Players! - Super Smash Bros. Invitational 2018" has some YouTuber commenters saying they thought it would reveal the game’s characters.
It does not.
As Kotaku previously reported, Nintendo announced that Smash’s release on the Switch will be sometime this year.
Via Nintendo, here are brief profiles for the invitational’s eight challengers:
MkLeo – A professional Super Smash Bros. for Wii U player from Mexico. His favorite Nintendo game is Fire Emblem. He was the champion at GENESIS 4 and GENESIS 5. He was also the EVO Japan 2018 champion.
ZeRo – A professional Super Smash Bros. for Wii U player from Chile. His favorite Nintendo game is Xenoblade Chronicles. His hobbies include writing and motocross. He was the champion at EVO 2015 and GENESIS 3. He also won the Super Smash Bros. Invitational in 2014.
Armada – A professional Super Smash Bros. Melee player from Sweden. His favorite Nintendo game is Super Mario 64. His hobbies include ice hockey and table tennis. He’s the GENESIS 2 singles champion and the GENESIS 4 doubles champion.
Abadango – A professional Super Smash Bros. for Wii U player from Japan. His favorite Nintendo franchise is the Xenoblade series. His hobbies include watching anime and reading. He was the runner-up at EVO Japan 2018. He also ranked in the top five at EVO 2016 and GENESIS 4.
Plup – A professional Super Smash Bros. Melee player from Florida. His favorite Nintendo game is Super Metroid, and his favorite Nintendo memory is beating Super Metroid for the first time. He was the champion at GENESIS 5.
Mr. R – A professional Super Smash Bros. for Wii U player from the Netherlands. His favorite Nintendo game is The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. His hobbies include reading manga and traveling. He was the runner-up at EVO 2015.
Lucky – A professional Super Smash Bros. Melee player from California. His favorite Nintendo game is The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. He ranked in the top five at EVO 2017 and at GENESIS 5.
Mang0 – A professional Super Smash Bros. Melee player from California. His favorite Nintendo game is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. He was the champion at EVO 2014.