The debut of Super Smash Bros. on the Nintendo Switch is finally within spitting distance. On June 11-12, Nintendo will host a Smash Switch tournament at E3 where invited players will compete at the recently-announced title. At the same time, Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 World Championships will take place, featuring top teams from Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan.



Nintendo threw a big ol’ Smash invitational tournament at E3 before the debut of Super Smash Bros. 4 on the Wii U, which was hosted by gaming personality Geoff Keighley. Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime presented a trophy to winner Gonzalo “Zero” Barrios, who beat out Super Smash Bros. Melee champion Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma in the finals.

This year, players still question whether Smash’s Switch incarnation will be a new game, a port of Smash 4 or some combination of the two. The teaser trailer featured Splatoon 2's Inklings, indicating there will be some juicy new content. We do know that, whatever it is, it will be compatible with Nintendo’s GameCube controllers—pros’ preferred way to play.

In a press release, Nintendo of America rep Doug Bowser said, “We’re looking forward to watching some of the best players in the world test their skills against each other in these two uniquely competitive games.”

On the other hand, it seems Splatoon 2's World Championships are open to anyone over 13 in qualified countries.



At a Nintendo Direct presentation earlier this month, Nintendo announced that Smash’s release on the Switch will come sometime this year. Splatoon 2's single-player expansion, Octo, has a similarly vague release window of Summer, 2018.