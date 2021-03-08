Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Japan

Super Nintendo World Will Finally Open In Japan On March 18

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Super Nintendo World Will Finally Open In Japan On March 18
Image: USJ/Nintendo
After repeated delays, Super Nintendo World will open on March 18 at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka.

The park was originally slated for a summer 2020 opening, but in the wake of last year’s state of emergency, that was pushed back. Then, it was scheduled to open last month on February 4. However, due to the state of emergency declared in Osaka due to covid-19, it was again postponed. 

Meanwhile, there was a report that Florida’s Super Nintendo World will be delayed to 2025. 

An advance preview was held in Osaka last November, showing visitors what to expect. In February, a guy went on the Super Nintendo World rides and filmed them. The park does look amazing, but rather small. 

