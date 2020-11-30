First Look Inside Super Nintendo World, Which Opens In Japan Next February

Photo : Nintendo/USJ

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Here it is. What we’ve all been waiting for. This is the first look inside the eagerly anticipated Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios in Osaka.



Advertisement

Announced in 2015, the park was originally slated to open this year, but due to the global pandemic, it was delayed. Super Nintendo World has been coming along nicely! Today, USJ announced that the park will open this February.

Check out the first images inside the park, namely the Mario Kart attraction.

Photo : Nintendo/USJ

Advertisement

Photo : Nintendo/USJ

Advertisement

Photo : Nintendo/USJ

G/O Media may get a commission Your First Bag Free + up to $55 off Gift Subscriptions

Photo : Nintendo/USJ

Photo : Nintendo/USJ

Advertisement

Photo : Nintendo/USJ

There’s also a promotional clip.



Bloomberg’s Kurumi Mori got a first hands-on look at the ride. Watch and read her impressions below. (For more, follow her and Bloomberg Quicktake on Twitter.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Nintendo World will open on February 4 at Universal Studios Japan.