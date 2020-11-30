First Look Inside Super Nintendo World, Which Opens In Japan Next February

Here it is. What we’ve all been waiting for. This is the first look inside the eagerly anticipated Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios in Osaka.
Announced in 2015, the park was originally slated to open this year, but due to the global pandemic, it was delayed. Super Nintendo World has been coming along nicely! Today, USJ announced that the park will open this February.
Check out the first images inside the park, namely the Mario Kart attraction.
There’s also a promotional clip.
Bloomberg’s Kurumi Mori got a first hands-on look at the ride. Watch and read her impressions below. (For more, follow her and Bloomberg Quicktake on Twitter.)
Super Nintendo World will open on February 4 at Universal Studios Japan.
All tweets used with permission.
DISCUSSION
I’m still confused as to why this is called Super Nintendo World when it’s clearly ONLY Mario stuff?
I see no signs of Pokemon, or Kirby, or Animal Crossing, or Zelda, or Star Fox, or Metroid, or Donkey Kong, or Fire Emblem, or F-Zero, etc., etc., etc...it’s just Mario, top to bottom.
Big ol’ nitpick aside, holy fuck all of that looks goddamn incredible.