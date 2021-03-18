Super Nintendo World Finally Opens In Japan

Photo : Nintendo

After not one but two delays, Super Nintendo World finally opened today. As Being Kansai reports, lines started forming by 6:30 AM, with a good crowd forming within an hour.



Osaka lifted the state of emergency earlier this month (Tokyo is currently still under one), and with people congregating, waiting inside, and eating in restaurants, so obviously covid-19 is still a concern.

Plus, kids are out for spring holidays, so the crowds, even during the pandemic, have been expected. But people are thankfully in masks at the park—and even in the Nintendo promotional images.



Universal Studios Japan has been limiting people in the Super Nintendo World area, just as it typically does so for the Harry Potter section.



Depending on the time, the wait for Mario Kart hit 50 minutes, while Yoshi’s Adventure was around 35 minutes. In comparison, The Flying Dinosaur was an hour and Hollywood Dream was over an hour. By limiting people in the Nintendo area, Universal Studios Japan can keep the wait times down. Hopefully.

If you want to see what opening day was like, check out the YouTuber Bakuchou Kaichou’s clips below, which provide a glimpse of how the day went.

Don’t forget the food!