Super Mario Maker 2 Update Adds Link

Super Mario Maker 2 is getting a free update this Thursday that adds a bunch of new enemies and blocks for players to build levels out of, including a Master Sword power-up that will transform Mario into Link.



When Mario becomes Link he’s able to use the character’s abilities, ranging from smacking enemies with his sword to the warrior’s iconic down-strike. He’ll also have access to Link’s bow and arrow, bombs, and shield for blocking incoming projectiles.

The trailer Nintendo UK shared on Twitter basically looks like you’re playing a side-scrolling old-school Legend of Zelda game, and the update gives creators a whole new set of abilities to design ridiculous puzzles for (though only in 8-bit Mario levels).

The update will also add Spike, the green monster who spits out spike balls; Pokey, the cactus enemy who can also now fly; coins encased in ice blocks; and P blocks and dash blocks.



Even more importantly, the game is getting a new mode called Ninji speedruns that will have courses that are actually created by Nintendo. Players will be able to compete for the best times and earn cosmetics for their Miis in the process.

