Super Mario LEGO Is Launching First In Japan

Previously, Kotaku reported that Super Mario LEGO was launching on August 1 in North America. Today, Nintendo announced that the Starter Course and two expansion sets will launch first in Japan on July 10.



As you can see, besides the Starter Course, the two expansion sets include Piranha Plant Power Slide and Desert Pokey Expansion.

All three sets will be available at retailers across the country , including LEGO stores and the Nintendo Tokyo shop .



In Japan, t he full range of expansions will launch on August 1 , when Super Mario LEGO goes on sale internationally .

