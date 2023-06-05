Nintendo

As pointed out by Super Mario Broth, this is the first time either character—Bowser or Bowser Jr.—has had their birthdays revealed. Now you all know when to buy Bowser Jr. a birthday gift of, I don’t know, some Roblox points or whatever the kids are into these days.

Of course, there is the caveat that this is not a canon Super Mario Bros. video game, just an instructional video from Nintendo. So perhaps the age was picked randomly or coincides with some other event in the company’s history.

That would explain how Bowser, according to the date in this video, was born four years after he appeared in the first Super Mario Bros. game on NES. Or maybe that was a different Bowser who died and was replaced by other Bowsers. This is getting dark, so let’s stop here before many of you realize you are somehow older than Bowser. Oops. Sorry.